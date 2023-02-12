Bates-Diop will come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
With the Spurs getting back Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson from injuries, Bates-Diop will head back to a reserve role. When coming off the bench this season, he's averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.9 minutes.
