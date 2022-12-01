Bates-Diop amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Thunder.

Bates-Diop missed his team's last matchup Saturday against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle, but he didn't skip a beat in his return to action. He scored in double figures for the fifth time over his last eight contests and also did his usual work on the glass. The 26-year-old is averaging 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds through his first 20 games of the 2022-23 campaign.