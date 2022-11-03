Bates-Diop posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to Toronto.

Bates-Diop served as a starter for a second consecutive game Wednesday, and he logged a season-high 17 points during the blowout loss. The 26-year-old has been more productive as a scorer recently, logging at least 15 points in three of the last four matchups while averaging 13.5 points per game during that time. It seems likely that he'll retreat to the bench once both Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson (calf) are at full strength, but Bates-Diop's recent production has certainly been encouraging.