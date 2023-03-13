Bates-Diop posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 loss to the Thunder.
Bates-Diop returned to the starting lineup due to the absence of Jeremy Sochan (knee), and he made the most of his chances by hitting 71.4 percent of his attempts from the field. He also secured seven boards, his best mark since Jan. 30 against Washington. Bates-Diop has now scored in double figures in each of his last four starts.
