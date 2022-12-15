Bates-Diop amassed 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Diop has scored in double digits in each of his last four contests and all of them have been appearances as a starter, though he has shifted between a starting role and a bench role throughout the season. His efficiency has been through the roof as well, as he's made 62.1 percent of his shots during that four-game stretch.