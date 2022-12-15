Bates-Diop amassed 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bates-Diop has scored in double digits in each of his last four contests, all of which he's started. His efficiency has been through the roof as well, as he's made 62.1 percent of his shots during that four-game stretch.