Bates-Diop amassed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 132-95 loss to Golden State.

Bates-Diop has benefited from previous absences from Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson, but his excellent play in a starting role won him another spot in the starting five Monday. The Spurs tinkered with the lineup and switched Devin Vassell to the point to replace Tre Jones (illness), and shifted Johnson over to make room for Bates-Diop. It seems obvious that the team wants to increase the 2020 second-round pick's involvement, so he may be worth a look if he is sitting on your waiver wire.