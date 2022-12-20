Bates-Diop is starting Monday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bates-Diop will draw a start at power forward in favor of Jeremy Sochan. The Ohio State product finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals in his last start Wednesday against the Blazers.
