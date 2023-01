Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bates-Diop and Zach Collins will start in the frontcourt with Keldon Johnson (hamstring) and Jacob Poeltl (Achilles) out. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 28.2 minutes across his 10 starts this season.