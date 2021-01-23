Bates-Diop (illness) was available to play Friday in the Spurs' 122-117 loss to the Mavericks, but head coach Gregg Popovich chose to make him inactive for the contest.

Bates-Diop had been battling an upper-respiratory infection of late, resulting in him sitting out five straight games. His removal from the injury report ahead of Friday's contest signals that he's healthy again, but Bates-Diop -- one of the Spurs' two two-way players -- simply isn't a part of Popovich's rotation. The 24-year-old is expected to see most of his action at the G League level in 2020-21.