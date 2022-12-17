Bates-Diop will come off the bench for Saturday's game against Miami.
Bates-Diop received the starting nod in their last contest with Jeremy Sochan limited after returning from injury. With Sochan entering the starting lineup, Bates-Diop will go back to his bench role but may see more run considering Sochan was only able to play 21 minutes last time out.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Efficient performance in loss•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to starting five•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Available Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Tabbed as questionable•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out for Monday's contest•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out Saturday•