Bates-Diop (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Bates-Diop was unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Thunder after leaving early Friday due to a left ankle sprain. The team should provide a clearer picture of his status on game day.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Out with sprained ankle•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores well in starting role•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Thursday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Flirts with double-double in start•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Monday•