site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: spurs-keita-bates-diop-missing-another-game | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Missing another game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bates-Diop (hamstring) is out for Friday's road game against Denver, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bates-Diop is set for his 15th consecutive absence. The Spurs have yet to offer a timetable for his return from his lingering hamstring strain.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read