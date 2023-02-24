Bates-Diop contributed 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 loss to the Mavericks.

With the team dealing with numerous injuries, Bates-Diop has started three straight and 12 of the Spurs' past 13 contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 29.0 minutes per game. He's been a solid rotational piece for San Antonio all season, but as long as Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps), Khem Birch (knee) and Romeo Langford (thigh) remain sidelined, Bates-Diop figures to continue garnering an increased role and should remain relevant in deeper fantasy leagues.