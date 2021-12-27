Bates-Diop ended with 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Sunday's 144-109 victory over the Pistons.

Bates-Diop was inserted into the starting lineup, replacing Dejonte Murray who was placed in the health and safety protocols. Coming off a career-best performance, Bates-Diop was unable to produce to the same level. The minutes were slightly underwhelming, although the fact the game was a blowout didn't work in his favor. It is unclear whether he will remain the opening five but nonetheless, he should be viewed as a backend 12-team streaming option in the short term.