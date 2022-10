Bates-Diop contributed 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over the Timberwolves.

Bates-Diop shifted into the opening five, scoring a season-high 18 points. While this was nice to see, he had struggled to see more than 15 minutes prior to this game. Jeremy Sochan appears to be locked in as the permanent starter and so when he returns to action, Bates-Diop could shift back to a bench role.