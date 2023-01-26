Bates-Diop amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Lakers.

Bates-Diop's final rnumbers were a little surprising because he seemed to be always active in the loss, making plays everywhere on the court. The decision to start Bates-Diop with Romeo Langford (hip) out was a wise one, and it went so well that Langford will be looking over his shoulder upon his return. The Ohio State product's dynamic play will almost assuredly earn him more playing time.