Bates-Diop amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to the Celtics.

Bates-Diop shifted into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing the injured Keldon Johnson (hamstring). While he was able to rack up two combined steals and blocks, it was an otherwise empty night. The Spurs are certainly pushing hard for a high lottery pick, meaning their rotations are going to be unpredictable moving forward. Bates-Diop is often a beneficiary when others are out but given his lack of production, he should not be at the top of the list when it comes to potential streaming candidates.