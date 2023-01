Bates-Diop (illness) is good to go Friday against the Pistons, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Bates-Diop was listed as probable on the initial injury report, so it seemed likely he was in line to make his return. Bates-Diop will presumably see some run off the bench. The forward is averaging just 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over 17.8 minutes per game, leaving him off the fantasy radar.