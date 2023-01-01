Bates-Diop (illness) will not take the floor Monday against the Nets, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Bates-Diop looks set for his second consecutive absence while battling an illness. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Nets, but he hasn't played a ton of minutes in his recent appearances for various reasons.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Back in bench role•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Gets chance with first unit•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Joining second unit•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Efficient performance in loss•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to starting five•