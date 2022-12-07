Bates-Diop has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Houston due to a foot injury, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Bates-Diop had drawn three straight starts, posting 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds across 31.0 minutes during that stretch. However, he's picked up a foot injury that'll sideline him for at least one game. Jeremy Sochan (quad) also remains out, so Doug McDermott, who's probable with an ankle injury, is a likely candidate to join the starting lineup.