Bates-Diop (hamstring) is out Friday against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
A strained hamstring will keep Bates-Diop out for a third straight contest. His next chance to return arrives Saturday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Monday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Suffers hamstring injury Sunday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores eight off bench•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Posts season highs across board•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Goes unused in close loss•