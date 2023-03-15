Bates-Diop has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to soreness in his left Achilles.

KBD had been playing relatively well with some extended minutes over the past few games with Keldon Johnson (foot) watching from the sidelines, but with Johnson cleared for Wednesday's game, Bates-Diop was set to see a reduction in minutes anyway. His next opportunity to play will come Friday versus Memphis.