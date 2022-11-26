Bates-Diop is out Saturday against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle.
Bates-Diop suffered the injury after playing just three minutes in Friday's loss to the Lakers. Saturday marks his third absence of the season. In his stead, more minutes are available for Doug McDermott, Romeo Langford, Isaiah Roby and others.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores well in starting role•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Thursday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Flirts with double-double in start•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Monday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Drops 17 points in blowout loss•