Bates-Diop has played five minutes in total over the Spurs' three games since he was cleared to return from a 15-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Bates-Diop was barely clinging to a rotation spot before the injury, so it's not too surprising that he hasn't been to reclaim a place on the Spurs' second unit following his extended absence. The two-way player is averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game over his 17 appearances on the season.