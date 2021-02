Bates-Diop recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Thunder.

All of Bates-Diop's box score stats were season highs, as the forward saw extended run due to a slew of Spurs absences. Once the team gets healthy, he should go back to mostly playing in garbage time.