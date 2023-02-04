Bates-Diop notched 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 137-125 loss to the 76ers.

The Spurs have a number of injuries these days and it's allowed Bates-Diop to have an extended role. He's gaining some steam in deeper fantasy leagues as a result, averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 triples in his last six games.