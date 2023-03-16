Bates-Diop (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Bates-Diop missed Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to left Achilles soreness, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return Friday. Keldon Johnson will suit up once again Friday, so Bates-Diop will likely see fewer minutes once he's cleared to return.
