Bates-Diop is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a sprained left ankle.

Bates-Diop has been one of the most reliable Spurs lately from an availability standpoint. He's appeared in 30 of the past 31 games, and in his six consecutive starts, he's averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes. Dominick Barlow and Julian Champagnie could see extra minutes if Bates-Diop is ruled out.