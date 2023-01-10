Bates-Diop is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due a right ankle sprain, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
It is unclear when Bates-Diop suffered his injury, but it isn't serious enough to rule him out immediately. If the 26-year-old big man is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with Golden State. Bates-Diop will likely move to the bench even if he can play against Memphis.
