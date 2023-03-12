Bates-Diop is starting Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

The 27-year-old came off the bench Friday against the Nuggets but will rejoin the starting lineup since Jeremy Sochan (knee) is out Sunday. Bates-Diop has started in 17 of his last 19 appearances and has averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game during that time.