site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: spurs-keita-bates-diop-remains-out-monday-356142 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bates-Diop (hamstring) won't play Monday against the Kings.
Bates-Diop hasn't played since March 14 due to a right hamstring strain. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Sacramento.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read