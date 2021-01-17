site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out Monday
Bates-Diop (illness) is out Monday against the Trail Blazers.
Bates-Diop will miss a sixth consecutive game due to an upper respiratory infection. It's not yet clear when he could return to play.
