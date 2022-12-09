Bates-Diop (foot) won't take the court Saturday versus the Heat, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Bates-Diop will skip his second consecutive game while tending to a foot injury, leaving the Spurs down some frontcourt depth again. The fifth-year forward will shift his focus to Monday for his next potential return date, while either Romeo Langford or Malaki Branham, or both, could line up for another start.
