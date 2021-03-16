Bates-Diop (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against Chicago, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bates-Diop will miss a second consecutive game after tweaking his right hamstring during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. His next chance to return will be Friday against Cleveland.
