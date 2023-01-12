Updating a previous report, Bates-Dip isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bates-Diop was originally reported to start Wednesday but will ultimately be replaced by Jeremy Sochan. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes across his last five appearances.