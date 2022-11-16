Bates-Diop isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Bates-Diop started his third game of the season in Monday's game against the Warriors and posted 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. However, with Tre Jones returning to the starting five, Bates-Diop will resume his role as a bench option in the frontcourt Tuesday.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Flirts with double-double in start•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Monday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Drops 17 points in blowout loss•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Notches 18 points, six boards•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Sunday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Shows signs of life•