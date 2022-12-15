Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup Wednesday against Portland.
The forward will resume his starting role after missing the past three games with a foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this year.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Available Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Tabbed as questionable•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out for Monday's contest•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Out due to foot injury•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Decent showing in return•