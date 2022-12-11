Bates-Diop (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Cleveland, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bates-Diop is slated to miss a third straight game due to a foot injury. Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford both will remain candidates for increased roles as long as Bates-Diop remains sidelined.
