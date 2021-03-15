Bates-Diop (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Pistons.

Bates-Diop tweaked his right hamstring during Sunday's blowout loss to the Sixers, so he could be looking at a multi-game absence as the Spurs enter a four-game week. The former Ohio State standout has been in and out of the regular rotation for most of the season, rendering him an afterthought in fantasy circles.