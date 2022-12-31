Bates-Diop has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas due to a non-COVID illness.
Bates-Diop wasn't on San Antonio's initial injury report, but he'll be unable to suit up Saturday due to his illness. Stanley Johnson could see an uptick in playing time against the Mavericks, while Bates-Diop's next chance to suit up will be Monday against Brooklyn.
