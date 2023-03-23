Bates-Diop produced 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 loss to Milwaukee.

Bates scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field, adding two assists, one rebound and a steal as the Spurs got blown out on the road. Surprisingly, his 14 points trailed only Devin Vassell for the team lead and he's now scored at least 10 points in five of his last six contests, shooting 66.6 percent from the field over that span.