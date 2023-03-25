Bates-Diop racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 136-124 loss to the Wizards.

Bates-Diop reached 20 or more points for the fourth time in his career, and fantasy managers will be glad to see his minutes and usage trend back up. Availability will be a big question mark for seemingly the entire roster going forward, but Bates-Diop has really emerged as a reliable source of points, rebounds and three-pointers for fantasy managers.