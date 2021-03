Bates-Diop compiled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes in Tuesday's 119-93 win over the Knicks.

Bates-Diop's minutes off the bench have increased recently, and he generated modest production for the Spurs once again in Tuesday's blowout win. Over the last four games, the 25-year-old has averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over 16.0 minutes per contest.