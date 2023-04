Bates-Diop ended with 25 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Bates-Diop was efficient from the field and busy at the charity stripe en route to a season- and team-high 25 points. The versatile forward has drawn nine straight starts and scored in double figures in all but one of those contests, averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.6 minutes during that stretch.