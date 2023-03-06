Bates-Diop supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and one block over 23 minutes during Sunday's 142-110 loss to Houston.

Bates-Diop led the Spurs in scoring in this blowout loss, but this was probably due to a combination of things rather than him assuming a dominant role on offense. In other words, don't expect him to become one of the team's go-to players on offense overnight. Bates-Diop is averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game since the start of February.