Bates-Diop produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-112 loss to Sacramento.

Bates-Diop entered the starting unit with Keldon Johnson (ankle) unable to play, and the former finished second on the team with 16 points on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting mark. This was Bates-Diop's best scoring game since Nov. 2, when he put up 18 points against Toronto. He's done well when handed a starting role this season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 three-pointers over four contests.