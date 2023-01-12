Bates-Diop (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bates-Diop has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday with a right ankle sprain. However, he will likely move to the bench against Memphis, with Keldon Johnson returning from his hamstring injury.
