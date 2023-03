Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bates-Diop will replace Keldon Johnson (neck) in the starting five Tuesday. Bates-Diop is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.4 minutes across his previous 31 starts this season.