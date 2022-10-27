Bates-Diop closed with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bates-Diop has struggled to see much playing time in the early going of the 2022-23 season, but he gave prospective fantasy managers a glimmer of hope Wednesday evening. He had logged a combined 18 minutes through his teams first four games and failed to appear in Monday's clash, but he made the most of his opportunities by finishing in double figures in both minutes and points.